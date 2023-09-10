Popular South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, who recently became a father to a baby boy, tied the knot with British actress Katy Louise Saunders in January 2023. In June, the news of the baby had come as a surprise for all his fans as he has been maintaining a low-key life ever since his divorce with South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo. According to reports, both Katy and the new-born are in good health.

But, what has been the most beautiful thing is that Song Joong-ki has been undoubtedly the most caring husband during this time. The actor has whole-heartedly focussed on his wife’s health before childbirth. If reports are to be believed, the Descendants Of The Sun actor proactively took his wife to Italy as he wanted Katy to be close to her parents before delivery.

And, now that the couple has given birth to a beautiful baby, Katy Louise Saunders is enjoying the best of her times post delivery. Ever since the couple’s marriage, Song Joong-ki has dedicated himself completely to the relationship and has been treating his wife with the best of things possible, making her live life Queen size.

Recently, there was news that Song Joong-ki owns several luxurious properties across the globe and latest reports claim that the actor and his wife, Katy Louise, have a $2.28 million lavish home in Hawaii. Now, it seems the actor has acquired yet another luxurious apartment in a posh building in Hawaii that is reserved for the affluent in Hawaii.

According to reports, Song Joong-ki’s Hawaii apartment has an approximate area of 150 square meters with 2 bedrooms and bathrooms. The actor and his wife have reportedly planned to use this apartment for their vacation spot. Considering the rising apartment prices in Hawaii as it is a vacation destination for billionaires and global superstars, the apartment is quite pricy. However, the exact value of the house is still unknown.

Not on this, ever since Katy became pregnant, Song has provided her the most luxurious life possible for her. Reports suggest that Song Joong Ki’s wife used to shop for children’s clothing at the most upscale stores in South Korea that cost around 400,000 won per item and if one selects a set of clothing, it could go up to 600,000 won.

Katy Louise Saunders also went on a shopping spree in Italy and most often Song Joong-ki also accompanied her in expensive shopping places. According to netizens, Song Joong Ki and his wife were often spotted at upscale stores in Rome.

