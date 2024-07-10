While Song Joong-ki made his acting debut in a supporting role in the 2008 period film A Frozen Flower, his career breakthrough came in 2016 with his role as Yoo Si-jin in the hit K-drama Descendants of the Sun (DOTS). This drama also led Joong-ki to meet his first wife, Song Hye Kyo.

After much speculation by their fans, the two confirmed their relationship in July 2017; it was also revealed that they had been dating since mid-2015, around the time DOTS was being shot. Song Joong-ki and Song Hye Kyo finally got married on October 31, 2017. Unfortunately, their marital bliss didn’t last long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SONG JOONG KI 👫 SONG HYE KYO (@joongkyonly)

Just 20 months after the wedding, Song Joong-ki filed for divorce, a move that took everyone by surprise, including his then-wife, Song Hye Kyo, who found out about the divorce from the media. The shock was further amplified when it was revealed that Joong-ki had attended the musical Hot Summer at the Yes24 Stage in Seoul on the same day he filed for divorce, i.e., June 26, 2019.

Meanwhile, even before the divorce was announced, both Chinese and Korean media outlets continuously reported that Hye-Kyo was seen without her wedding ring. Various rumors about their divorce started spreading like wildfire the moment it was announced. The most prominent one being that the Song-Song couple had started living separately since September of 2018, only 11 months after their marriage.

Some netizens even began accusing actor Park Bo-Gum for the couple’s divorce, alleging that he had an affair with the actress, to which his agency released a statement threatening legal action against malicious rumors. Notably, neither Joong-ki nor Hye-kyo ever revealed the real reason behind their fallout, and in just a mediation of five minutes, the couple ended their marriage. That was the end of the beloved Song-Song couple.

In December 2022, after a report from Sports Chosun said that “Song Joong Ki is currently dating a ‘non-celebrity from England’ and that the two have been in a relationship for over one year,” the actor’s agency, High Zium Studio, confirmed his second relationship by releasing a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Just a month later, in January 2023, the actor wrote a letter to his fans on Fancafe stating that he was married to Katie Louise Saunders and that she was pregnant with their first child. They welcomed their son in June 2023, and on July 8, 2024, Song Joong-ki’s agency told Hankook Ilbo that the couple was expecting their second child. Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo is still single.

Must Read: From Zombies To Soul Swapping: 10 Must-Watch Korean Dramas On Netflix

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News