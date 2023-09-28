The South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo has left millions of fans impressed with her works over the last 27 years. The actress has starred in many TV shows and movies and proved her unmatchable talent. However, there was a point in her life when she was tired of playing similar roles and was not interested in acting anymore. Her Netflix revenge drama The Glory came out as a turning point in her life as she recently revealed the aftermath of the show’s success and how it has impacted her.

Hye-Kyo started off as a school uniform model in 1996 and further rose to popularity with the sitcom Soonpoong Clinic. She later appeared in many K-dramas, including Autumn in My Heart, Full House, Worlds Within, Descendants of the Sun, and more.

Coming back, the 2022 Netflix drama The Glory took the world by storm owing to its extraordinary revenge plot. The show brought out a different side of Song Hye-Kyo, who played the role of Moon Dong-eun, a school dropout, who seeks revenge from her bullies and shows no mercy. With the intense plot and her impeccable performance, Hye-Kyo became the Grand Prize winner at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards. Recently, she revealed how the show came as a turning point in her life.

Song Hye-Kyo, in an interview with Sports Chosun, revealed getting bored of acting as she was doing the same roles before The Glory. She said, “Acting was always fun, challenging, and difficult, but at some point, I felt a bit tired because I wasn’t doing various production. I was always shown the same way, and I thought that people would think I’m boring because even I felt like I was boring. Maybe that’s why I didn’t enjoy acting anymore.”

Talking about the Netflix show, The Descendants of the Sun actress continued, “I started enjoying acting again when I did The Glory. The roles I received afterwards have also become more diverse than before.” Before landing the role in the show, Song Hye-Kyo was seen appearing in many romantic K-dramas. She also did various romantic movies.

As the 42-year-old talked about her future projects, she revealed the type of roles she wants to do. Son Hye-Kyo said, “There are a lot of things I haven’t done yet. I’ve done a lot of melodramas, and since I did that since I was young, there are so many genres I haven’t tried yet. I want to try horror, thrillers, and I also want to play a villain. I also want to do a romantic comedy that has a lot more comedy in it as a silly role.”

