BLACKPINK is one of the leading K-pop girl bands that has been ruling over the world with their chartbusters. However, amid their disbanding reports surfacing all over the news, making their fans worry about their favourite girl band, BLACKPINK is now adding new milestones to their list. Yes, that’s right. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose featuring BLACKPINK have a massive fanbase across the globe who call themselves BLINKs. Even though the girl band’s future is uncertain, their new records are creating quite the hype on social media.

Back in 2020, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez had collaborated on a song, Ice Cream, which had created a lot of buzz. However, after three years, the song has returned to rule on Apple Music’s K-pop video charts in the US as it acquired the top spot following BTS V aka Taehyung‘s Slow Dancing and Love Me Again. On the other hand, Ice Cream is still garnering streams on Spotify. To date, it has a staggering count of 530 million streams on Spotify and on YouTube, it is on the edge of touching 900 million views.

Check out the report stated on a BLACKPINK fan page BLINKSTATS on Twitter:

#BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream (with Selena Gomez)’ M/V is once again the #1 K-pop music video on Apple Music U.S. 🇺🇸 despite being released in 2020@BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/8tBHcojPgP — BLINKSTATS (@BLINKSTATS) September 25, 2023

One commented, “SELPINK SUPREMACY”, while others were overtly excited.

On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ dance performance video has surpassed 1.5 billion views on YouTube, breaking another record. After “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “BOOMBAYAH”, this is the fourth video that has crossed the 1.5 billion views mark.

One of the members of the band, Lisa, has also broken a Guinness World Record with her song ‘Money’. Well, it’s surely a great day for BLACKPINK as they are setting new records back-to-back. Congratulations!

What are your thoughts about the K-pop band? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: ‘Business Proposal’ Star Ahn Hyo-seop Tease Having Exciting Plans For India Visit? Korean Actor Says, “Even As I Speak At This Moment…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News