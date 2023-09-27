Ahn Hyo-seop has been active in the showbiz industry for around a decade but his due diligence came with Netflix’s romantic comedy Business Proposal. The 12-episode Korean drama, which featured him alongside Kim Se-joeng, was compared to cult classic shows from 2016 – a golden period for Korean fanatics. And, in an exciting turn of events, Business Proposal is getting an Indian remake, and the man himself Ahn Hyo-Seop is looking forward to it.

Business Proposal follows a chabeol heir Kang Tae-moo who is under immense pressure to get married from his grandfather. During a blind date, he comes across Shin Ha-ri who comes to meet him in his friend Jin Young‑seo’s stead. As time progresses, Shin Ha-ri’s real identity is revealed, but by now, our rich CEO is already head over heels for her despite the class difference their union brings forth. He puts everything at stake to be with her while also handling overseas trips, his grandfather’s deteriorating health, and internal backlash in the company. Dreamy, right?

Now, coming back to Ahn Hyo-seop’s views on the remake of ‘Business Proposal’ in India, the actor, in a conversation with India Today, revealed that he would love to watch the Indian version one day.

“I’m incredibly happy that ‘Business Proposal’ will be remade in India because that means that the original series resonated a lot with the audience in India, and I would love to watch the remake one day,” Ahn Hyo-seop told India Today.

There also might be a piece of good news for Ahn Hyo-seop’s fans as the actor has expressed he is willing to visit India. “I would love to visit India. Even as I speak at this moment for this interview, I’m so excited and grateful that there will be people in India listening to what I have to say,” he said.

Indians love a good K-drama, and what better than getting an own adaptation of their favourite Korean Dramas? Over the last few years, the popularity of K-dramas in India has skyrocketed, inviting remakes of some of the cult classics including Something In The Rain, The Flower Of Evil, and Suspicious Partner among others. As for Business Proposal, The Ahn Hyo-seop starrer’s Indian adaptation has a Telugu version on the card.

