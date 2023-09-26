The South Korean series Moving arrived on Disney+ last month and has amazed the audience. The supernatural drama has received a lot of praise for its unique plot, which is actually based on the webtoon by Kang Full, and execution. While viewers are enjoying watching the drama, it has also become a subject of controversy as it is being watched illegally in China. Scroll down to learn the scoop.

The show sees a group of teenagers with extraordinary abilities going head-to-head with the world’s most powerful governments. It currently has an IMDb rating of 8.6 out of 10 and is being widely praised.

While Moving is garnering worldwide popularity, the show is being illegally distributed in China. Professor Seo Kyung-deok of Sungshin Women’s University, South Korea, brought to everyone’s attention that the original Disney+ show is being circulated in China and emphasised the Chinese authorities to take the required action.

Per KBiZoom, Seo Kyung-deok took to his Facebook handle to raise his voice against the illegal distribution of the show and provided evidence about the same. He wrote, “Recently, Disney+’s major production ‘Moving’ has been illegally circulating in China. Illegal distribution of Korean content in China has become a daily occurrence. However, the audacity of doing so without feeling any shame is even more astounding.” The professor added how Moving’s review page has been created on a Chinese content review website, Souban, and several people are rating the show.

He further criticised the practice of illegally downloading content in China, where streaming giants such as Netflix, Disney+ and more have yet to be officially launched. Previously, K-dramas, including The Glory, Squid Game and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, were illegally streamed. He added, “They freely create counterfeit goods using the Hallyu stars in these dramas and make them as their source of income. They engage in the audacious act of secretly watching and openly rating K-content.”

Calling out Chinese authorities, the professor added, “Chinese authorities must learn how to respect the cultures of other countries and demonstrate their commitment through actions.” “Creating good content is important, but now is the time to pay more attention to establishing a system that can protect it worldwide.”

