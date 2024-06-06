Park Bo-gum and Bae Suzy portray one another’s love interest in the recently released sci-fi romantic movie Wonderland. The film also stars famous actors like Gong Yoo, Tang Wei, Choi Woo-shik, and Jung Yu-mi in pivotal roles. Even before the film created some buzz, rumours about a romantic relationship between Bo Gum and Suzy surfaced.

The dating rumours gained traction on social media when Bo-gum shared a series of photos on his Instagram feed on May 27, featuring his on-screen love interest Suzy. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry led to speculations that the two might be dating. Bo-gum, in a recent interview for his film Wonderland, shed light on his relationship with his co-star and the dating rumors.

In an interview at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Bo-gum talked about his experience working with Suzy and mentioned, “We worked together and separately throughout. During video calls, it was just our voices, and when we were together, we acted like lovers who had been friends for many years, comfortably. I am happy and proud that our chemistry was well captured on screen and received warmly.”

Further, the actor was asked the most obvious question – if he was romantically involved with his co-star. He first expressed gratitude for liking their chemistry and said, “The chemistry was deeper and different from when we hosted music programs together.”

Park Bo-gum refuted all the speculations of a romantic bond with Bae Suzy and emphasized that they have been good friends for a long time. He further expressed his desire to work with her again and added, “We talked a lot, took many photos, and got closer. We were already friends, but we became even closer. We’re just close friends. If given the chance, I’d like to work with her again on another project. But these rumours make things awkward. We’re really just close friends.”

Wonderland revolves around the pros of technological advancement, such as the possibility of reuniting with loved ones whom one might never meet again. The film was released in theatres in South Korea on June 5 and will soon be released on Netflix for international viewers.

