Netflix’s Eric Ending Explained: Does Vincent Find His Son Edgar With The Help Of Eric?

Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch’s latest appearance on Netflix has garnered widespread acclaim. His portrayal of Vincent in Eric is quite opposite to his role in the Marvel features. Written by Abi Morgan along with Lucy Forbes and set in 1980s New York, Eric is a thriller that explores the dark eccentricities of a genius and the harsh realities of life.

Cumberbatch plays the role of a distraught father who is dealing with mental health issues and alcoholism and is struggling with the loss of his 9-year-old son, Edgar. He tries desperately to find his son with the help of a puppet, Eric, that his son wanted to create. Despite having a series of dark and unfortunate moments, the show ends on a hopeful note.

Does Vincent find his son Edgar?

After a rough night with wife Cassie (Gaby Hoffmann), Vincent let Edgar (Ivan Morris Howe) walk to school alone, leading to his disappearance. As the news about Edgar’s disappearance spreads out, Vincent finds himself drowning in alcohol over the guilt of letting Edgar go alone. Meanwhile, Cassie is feeling hopeless, especially after the discovery of Edgar’s blood-stained t-shirt. However, Vincent’s belief in finding his son through Eric, a puppet ideated by Edgar and displayed on Good Day Sunshine makes him hopeful. But his raging alcoholism gets him fired from the show and Cassie and others believe that he needs medical help.

As Vincent and NYPD Detective Ledroit (McKinley Belcher III) continue to look for Edgar, it is revealed that he is not dead. He is actually with a homeless man, Yuusuf Egbe (Bamar Kane), whom he followed voluntarily on the day of his disappearance and wanted to know him as he liked his graffiti on the streets. While Yuusuf’s friend Raya suggests selling Edgar to TJ at Gator’s club, The Lux, the former refuses to go with the idea. Instead, he decides to cut a deal with Cassie when he learns about the reward for Edgar. However, the deal goes wrong when Edgar’s grandfather alerts the NYPD and Yuusuf’s identity is revealed.

Meanwhile, after Vincent gets fired from the show, he checks out the drawings made by Edgar. He suddenly realizes that the drawings might be a map hinting at where Edgar must be. Following his gut, Vincent starts following the map which leads him to subway tunnels. However, before he can find Edgar, the plan of the police to vacate the tunnels prevents Vincent from finding his son. During the chaos in the tunnels, Raya and Edgar try to escape but slip from the ladder and Raya drowns in the water. Edgar manages to escape and reach a diner. As a final attempt, Vincent wears Eric’s costume and steals the stage to apologize to his son for his mistakes while the show is being aired on TV.

In the end, Vincent thinks of doing the ritual with his son and challenges him to a race to reach home. After Edgar sees Vincent on TV, he runs out of the place to reach home and Vincent and Edgar finally reunite. Following this, Vincent learns how important it is to deal with personal issues and sometimes let others win.

Eric Ends On a Hopeful Note

Eric concludes on a rather optimistic note, urging people to change for the better. With the reunion of Vincent and Eric, the show highlights the importance of breaking the cycle of toxic parenting and substance abuse.

Eric is streaming on Netflix.

