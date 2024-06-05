Miley Cyrus Calls Her Fans Her ‘Kids’ As She Said THIS About Having Kids

The beloved and iconic singer Miley Cyrus has recently had a detailed interview with W where she opened up about becoming a parent someday, her friendship with Beyonce, and how she reflects on her Disney child stardom as an adult.

The Flowers singer candidly admitted that her fans are her kids and she’s not sure if she wants to become a parent at 31. After her extensive interview with British Vogue in May 2023, Cyrus kept a low profile in 2024, keeping her private life protected.

Miley Cyrus On Not Having Kids

In the interview with W, Miley Cyrus admitted, “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way.” Her uncertainty about having kids was the central topic of the interview as she also reflected on her godmother, Dolly Parton. She said, “I’ve heard Dolly say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”

The singer further talked about how she admires her adulthood and “love being an adult.” She shared her rule of not looking up or down at anyone. Cyrus added, “I just look, which allows me the clarity to see the world for what it really is and people for who they really are. I look at myself almost every day in the mirror and I say, ‘I am a woman.’”

Back in 2019, Cyrus shared similar emotions about having kids during an interview with Elle. She revealed that she wanted to fight back against general expectations that women’s priority should be reproducing. She added, “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you — even if you become pregnant in a violent situation.”

Cyrus expressed her frustration about society’s expectations saying, “If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love … Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.” Coming to Cyrus’ desire to become a mother, she withholds the idea of having kids until she feels like, “my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water.”

Miley Cyrus On Her Friendship With Beyonce

Miley Cyrus also gushed about her friendship with Beyonce. She reflected on their collaboration for II Most Wanted, from the album Cowboy Cater, a story that represents their friendship.

She recalled her first meeting with Beyonce and Rihanna saying, “We performed together when I was really young, probably 14, at the Stand Up to Cancer benefit. I was ­sandwiched between Beyoncé and Rihanna, who were, you know, 5’10” and in heels. Their hips were, like, up to my shoulders. They were these powerful, fully realized, grown women, and I’m pretty sure I had braces on the back of my teeth. They were protective of me.”

Cyrus also revealed that she received a House of Deréon jacket from Beyonce which she referred to in her song, Cattitude, ‘And for my 16th birthday, I got Deréon from the house of the queen.’

