Rihanna isn’t one of the women who seem to be okay with having casual relationships or one-night stands. In one such interview, Hollywood’s one of the popular singers had talked about how she never settled for the second best and how even after feeling quite h*rny she never went ahead to have casual hook-ups. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

RiRi is now currently committed to her partner A$AP Rocky, and the songstress even has two beautiful kids, RZA, who is one year old, and her newborn baby boy, Riot. She is not only a world-famous singer, but the Umbrella vocalist is also a known businesswoman who has a beauty brand and a lingerie line.

In a throwback interview with Vanity Fair, she explained that even though she got linked with Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott previously in romantic rumors, she never settled for second best. Rihanna said, “Men are afraid to be men. They think that being a real man is p*ssy, that if you take a chair out for a lady, or you’re nice or even affectionate to your girl in front of your boys, you’re less of a man. They won’t be a gentleman because that makes them appear soft… Girls are settling for that, but I won’t.”

Rihanna has always been known for her bold and unapologetic personality. In the same interview, she had even revealed that she never said ‘yes’ to one-night stands and mentioned, “I haven’t been having s*x or even really seeing anybody. I do not want to wake up the next day feeling guilty. I mean I get h*rny, I’m human, I’m a woman, I want to have s*x.”

RiRi further added, “But what am I going to do – just find the first random cute dude that I think is going to be a great ride for the night and then tomorrow I wake up feeling empty and hollow.”

Well, that’s how Rihanna thinks, what about you? Let us know will you agree with Rihanna’s opinion about casual hook-ups?

