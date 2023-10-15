Leonardo DiCaprio has been in the industry since the age of 17 when he debuted with a low-budget horror movie called Critters 3. He was soon picked up by Robert De Niro for a movie called This Boy’s Life, which was released in 1993. DiCaprio once recalled how his experience of filming, sharing how he learned everything about movies with this film. The actor also recalled how he thought that he blew up the audition after he pulled off a silly stunt. Scroll down to know more.

Leonardo DiCaprio was just 17 when he landed the role of Tobias Wolff in This Boy’s Life, also starring Robert De Niro in a prominent role. In the same year, DiCaprio was also seen in Johnny Depp starrer What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which further proved how good he was in front of the camera.

Leonardo DiCaprio, while recalling how he almost blew his audition for This Boy’s Life, according to The Things, shared, “I remember there was this mustard jar sequence, and just thinking to myself, ‘S*ht, I’ve got to do something…memorable. I’ve got to do something to just rattle these people’s cages.’ I went in, and they were doing the mustard jar sequence, and [De Niro]’s like, ‘Is it empty, is it empty?’ And I just stood up and threw my chair down, or something, and screamed at him, ‘No, it’s not empty.’” DiCaprio revealed that the whole room soon started laughing, but it left De Niro thoroughly impressed.

The Titanic star added, “I was like, ‘Holy s**t, I blew it. I blew this. I blew this whole opportunity,’ but I guess at 15 you misunderstand. I guess they kind of liked it.” For the unversed, Leonardo DiCaprio scored the role out of 400 child actors, including his best friend Toby Maguire.

The Oscar-winning star also revealed how he behaved like a wild animal on the set of This Boy’s Life. “I didn’t know how to conduct myself on set, I was just sort of a wild animal,” admitted DiCaprio, further adding about his erratic behavior that he “had no understanding when to shut up.” He was often spotted “telling too many jokes, or cracking up, or trying to converse with the crew members.”

