Strictly Come Dancing is winning hearts this season with tremendous performances by all the stars. However, among all, British model and actor Bobby Brazier is witnessing a separate fan base. With his effortless moves and expressions, the actor has proved that he can make everyone fall in love with his steps. But, the actor seemed to be upset, per fans, during his latest performance. Scroll down to read the scoop and what his fans have to say about his dance.

Strictly Come Dancing is a reality TV show that sees celebrities teaming up with choreographers and impressing the judges with their dance moves. If they fail to do so, they get eliminated.

Since the beginning of the new season of the dance reality show, Bobby Brazier has been a fan favorite. For his latest performance, the actor slipped into a red Tango outfit as he danced with sheer elegance with his partner Dianne Buswell to David Bowie’s Fashion. While their routine left the judges divided, Bobby’s expressions sparked concerns among his fans.

The EastEnders star and his dance partner bagged a score of 30 overall, which was pretty low compared to his previous performances. Craig Revel Horwood criticized the 20-year-old actor’s performance and was booed by the viewers for his review. Despite receiving a lot of support from his fans, netizens spotted a sad look on Bobby Brazier’s face.

Reacting to his dance routine, an Instagram user wrote, “I hope Bobby is okay. He just seemed very upset tonight,” while another penned, “They both looked really sad tonight and neither have posted training footage on IG this week. I hope they’re both ok.”

A third one wrote, “Bobby seemed upset tonight, especially when the judges were talking to him after the dance and going up the stairs, and when he was talking to Claudia he looked like he was gonna cry, I really hope he’s okay.”

“Felt Bobby wasn’t in the zone tonight almost seem very sad about something & he’s a lovely dancer so hopefully he’s OK.”

