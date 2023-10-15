American superhero film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was one of the much-awaited films of 2023. The film was released in February amidst high expectations but failed to deliver what it initially promised. The film was considered to be a crucial addition to The Multiverse Saga and turned out to be an underwhelming venture for several reasons.

Even Marvel studios had high expectations from the Ant-Man 3. The studio initially believed Paul Rudd starrer to be an outstanding hit before their hopes were shattered by the fans. The film was also the pilot project of Phase 5 and the first one to introduce our next big baddie, Kang the Conqueror.

However, Marvel received a big jolt when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was declared a dud at the box office. Joanna Robinson, an insider who penned the revealing book “MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios,” recently appeared on The Watch podcast for an interview. During this conversation, she discussed the ambiance at Marvel Studios in the lead-up to the release of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

According to her insights, the sentiment among Marvel’s top decision-makers was that they were highly optimistic about the project, collectively believing that they had something remarkable on their hands. She said, “[Marvel Studios] is aware of what’s happening to their brand. My understanding, having talked to some people, is that ‘Quantumania’ really shook them, and I’m sure ‘Secret Invasion’ shook them further, but ‘Quantumania’ really shook them because they felt like they had something good. Because they all internally thought, ‘Everyone’s gonna love this.’”

As Robinson elaborated, this optimism ultimately did not align with reality, as “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” received overwhelmingly negative reviews and experienced one of the most significant two-week box office declines in superhero movie history.

“And then they put it out, and people didn’t. And then they were like, ‘Oh no, our internal barometer is not attuned to what people want anymore.’ With ‘Quantumania,’ they were like, ‘We put out a banger.’ And then that’s not how a lot of people felt,” she said.

The general consensus among moviegoers is that Ant-Man 3 had several shortcomings. It was devoid of the enchanting size-changing appeal that characterized the first two films. It kept the series’ central duo, Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, apart and featured special effects that could best be described as subpar.

