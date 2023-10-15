If all goes well, Marvel fans might get to hear good news in the form of the MCU getting a soft reboot with Avengers 6 i.e. Avengers: Secret Wars. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, in a recent interview, dropped a few subtle hints which might see Marvel getting back on track. If the new reports are to be believed, the soft reboot will allow Marvel to simply eliminate what’s not working and set a new timeline. And, they might also bring back a few beloved characters. Scroll down to know the scoop.

Kevin Feige, in a recent interview, said that with Marvel Cinematic Universe they have barely scratched the surface hinting that there is a lot to do with MCU which could prove to be a game-changer. For the unversed, Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to hit the theatres in May 2027.

According to Screen Rant, Joanna Robinson, who is the author of new Marvel book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, on The Watch Podcast shared, “We have a quote from Kevin Feige sort of implying that, like, Secret Wars will serve as a soft reboot in which they can prune everything. That’s not to use a Loki-ism. [They’ll] prune everything that’s not working and just keep what is [working], or bring back people you thought were gone forever.” In a recent interview, Feige shared that the MCU has the potential to come with up a lot of storylines, eventually marking a soft reboot of the Avengers.

The publication also revealed that the new Marvel book has a final chapter titled ‘How Much We Have Left’ which includes a para where the author meets Kevin Feige and the meeting concluded with him revealing a poster from 1988 drawn by Ed Hannigan and Joe Rubinstein of hundreds of Marvel characters. This indicates how many new characters can actually be introduced into the MCU.

The para states, “As the MCU spilled over into streaming programs and the Multiverse Saga, Feige had to learn different lessons from the comics: how superheroes periodically needed to be rebooted, how to stop variants and spinoffs from spiraling out of control, how an annual mega-crossover event could unify a disparate line of characters.”

If fans observe closely, the MCU is already setting up a reboot with Loki season two dropping multiple clues for the Avengers: Secret Wars.

