Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were among the most loved and talked-about celebrity romances in the late 1990s and early 2000s. However, announced their separation in 2005, and their divorce was finalized later that year. Both Brad and Jennifer went on to have other relationships.

While the Fight Club actor went on to date Angelina Jolie, Jen also had her share of relationships before eventually marrying actor Justin Theroux in 2015, although they divorced in 2017. However, it was still a shock when Brad turned up at her 50th birthday celebrations & gave an expensive gift.

When it came to gifts, Brad Pitt reportedly went above and beyond for Jennifer Aniston. The house they once shared in Beverly Hills was up for sale, and during their initial separation, insiders close to Jennifer mentioned that “losing their dream home worsened the heartache of their divorce and it was one of her biggest regrets not buying Brad out”.

It appears that this is no longer an issue, as Brad has purportedly agreed to invest a whopping $79 million to repurchase the house, all with the intention of gifting it to Jennifer Aniston. Reportedly, the actress was deeply moved upon learning of his plan, which was conceived after the two apparently shared nostalgic memories of their time in the former marital home.

One individual who firmly believed in the compatibility of Brad and Jen was model Caprice Bourret. She recently shared her experiences with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, describing the actress as a ‘horrible b*tch.’ The model revealed that she dined with Angelina and Brad on separate occasions and that her interaction with the Hollywood actress was ‘uncomfortable’ due to a lack of rapport between them.

In an interview with New Magazine, Caprice also asserted that Brad seemed better matched with Jennifer Aniston than with the 43-year-old Angelina. She said: “I had dinner with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separately, though I can’t remember if they were married at the time. Brad was amazing, and Angelina was a b****. She didn’t say one word the entire night. She just sat there looking into space.” It could be that Angelina was just daydreaming about which house Brad would buy back for her.

