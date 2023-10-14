Megan Fox might be one of the most eminent Hollywood personalities today, but she had her share of hardships in the industry, too. At times, people thought she was too beautiful for specific roles, which massively ticked off the actress. Fox once gave a befitting response to all those people who harbored such regressive thoughts.

The actress is undoubtedly gorgeous, and her presence in any film increases its glam quotient; even in her personal life, she turns heads whenever she steps out of her house. Apart from being a beautiful face, she also holds her own opinions and doesn’t shy away from expressing them publicly, whether on her love life with Machine Gun Kelly or her views on other matters.

Megan Fox is known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and the Transformers franchise, and years ago, while appearing in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the actress sat for an interview with SciFi Now. She was asked, “Do you think your beauty is something that goes against you?” To which Fox gave a brutal reply, shutting everyone down with that query in their minds. The actress said, “No. It pisses me off when people f**king say that. When people complain about, ‘I’m too beautiful to get this part.’ That’s bullsh*t. You wouldn’t be working if you weren’t attractive.”

Megan Fox further continued, “Hollywood is the most superficial thing you could possibly be a part of, and if I weren’t attractive, I wouldn’t be working at all.” Once, in another interview, the actress shared how she felt about being labeled as s*xy all the time, and the Transformers star shared that she felt embarrassed by it.

On the work front, Megan Fox was last seen in Expend4bles, the fourth film in the franchise, and it was released in the theatres in September. The film featured Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham in crucial roles, and Fox’s character had been one of the new additions.

