Michael Bay is the man who has given the world some superhit films in the form of his directorial Bad Boys (1 & 2), The Rock, Armageddon, Transformers (1 to 5) and more. Bay, who is no longer a director for the Transformers films, once revealed ace filmmaker Steven Spielberg advised him to stop making sci-fi action films that earned billions at the box office.

For those who don’t know, Michael directed Transformers, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Transformers: Age of Extinction and Transformers: The Last Knight before stepping away from the director’s seat. He is now associated with the franchise as a producer.

In a prior conversation – as carried by unilad, Michael Bay recalled the pressure the studio put on him to make the fourth and fifth Transformer movies and Steven Spielberg’s advice. The filmmaker said, “I made too many of them. Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three’. And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that made a billion too. And then I said I’m gonna stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. They were fun to do.”

Talking about the films’ box office performances, Transformers earned over $709 million, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen collected around $836.5 million, Transformers: Dark of the Moon minted $1.12 billion, Transformers: Age of Extinction earned around $1.10 billion and Transformers: The Last Knight just $605.4 million.

Despite his statement that he wished he had stopped making Transformer films, Michael Bay gave his all to every sequel he made. He said, “I’m passionate about any movie I do, from Pain & Gain to 13 Hours. I like going from big to small, you want to move off the same thing.” He added, “It was cool to do this, a kind of grittier, tougher action movie, a little more hardcore. I got some great performances. I’m excited.”

Michael Bay and Steven Spielberg have served as producers on the 2018 Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee. They also produced the 2023 film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and will be back in the same capacity for the next on Transformers One, which will hit the theatres in 2024.

