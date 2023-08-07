Marilyn Monroe needs no introduction. The Hollywood diva, who was known to be a s*x symbol of the 50s and early 60s, ruled the small and silver screens. Her controversial but glamorous life, dozens of affairs, enigmatic personality and ahead-of-time outfits have been a hot topic for discussions for decades after her untimely death. While Monroe has had scandalous affairs with many throughout her career, she was also allegedly naughty and once teased television personality, Ed McMahon.

Monroe led her life in the public eye ever since she found stardom. She was the dream of millions at that time and also considered as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Her meeting with McMahon was rather a casual and naughty one as Monroe teased the TV personality by revealing what she had under her mink coat, which was apparently nothing. In his memoir, Ed McMahon revealed that he met the late actress on the sets of How To Marry A Millionaire and added a picture from their meeting. He wrote, “When I met Marilyn Monroe on the set of [1953’s] How to Marry a Millionaire, she told me, ‘You know, Ed, I don’t have anything on under this.’” He added, “But, of course, I saw right through that.”

The photo of the two saw Maryline dressed in a mink coat as she tried to keep it on with her hand while smiling with McMahon, who had his arm around her.

marilyn monroe and ed mcmahon photographed in 1953. pic.twitter.com/I4yf292CNo — best of marilyn monroe (@bestofmarilyns) October 7, 2022

In 2005, the late TV announcer talked with Philadelphia Magazine about the incident and was asked to elaborate it a bit. He said, “I met her outside of her trailer. She came out in a mink coat, and just before we snapped the picture, she said ‘Ed, I don’t have a thing on underneath this.’” He further called the Some Like It Hot star a “little vixen.” He also clarified that he was never romantically involved with her and added, “but she was a knockout in person.”

