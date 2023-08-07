Rihanna is one of the biggest icons in the world who is embracing motherhood for the second time with partner A$ap Rocky, but there was once a time when she feared about what effects childbirth will have on her body, especially her v*gina. Although she always wanted to be a mother, the process scared her a little, as it does to many women. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

RiRi and her partner welcomed their first child, a baby boy, last year in May, and they named him RZA Athelston Mayers this year; during her Superbowl performance, she debuted her baby bump with her second child. At the moment, she is rocking her maternity fashion and turning heads like a queen, as always.

Rihanna once, in an interview with Miranda July for the NY Times, shared what she looks up on the internet, and that’s when she said, “I will be sitting around Googling childbirth.” She further clarified her answer and revealed, “Childbirth is putting the not-gross way; I was searching the size of certain things, and how much they expand, and then what happens after…”

The interviewer asked if there was any particular reason for searching that implied she might be expecting, but Rihanna clarified that it was just her phobia of v*ginas. She even went on to Google what this phobia of hers is called and said, “‘Phobia of a big v*gina’… ‘Deep”… This is awful, I can’t believe I’, typing this in.” July followed up by asking if the depth of her private concerned her; the Fenty Beauty owner responded by saying, “Trust me, if they can’t feel the end, it’s like, Cannonball!”

It seems Rihanna came to terms with her fear of childbirth and big v*gina, as she is all set to be a mother for the second time!

