Keira Knightley is one of the leading actresses in Hollywood who is famously known for her performance in Pirates of the Caribbean along with Johnny Depp. But apart from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her unapologetic nature and bold personality.

This one time, she had schooled a reporter for her misogynistic approach, and we couldn’t stop but admire her behavioural pattern and nature. Today, we brought you a throwback incident. Scroll ahead to check it out.

At the Hollywood Film Awards event, when Keira Knightley was asked by a reporter, “How do you balance your career and personal life?” the actress schooled her with a proper and savage comeback which was later hooted and lauded by the audience. Keira can be heard shutting down the reporter’s misogynistic behaviour by asking her back, “Are you gonna ask all the men that tonight?” The reporter responded, ‘yes,’ to which Knightley replied with a smile, ‘Good’.

Check out the video shared by an Instagram account, ‘femalequotient’:

As soon as the video started to travel around on social media platforms, netizens commented on the same. One penned, “Does anyone ask men the same? If not, don’t ask women either.”

Another fan said, “True. Why are only women expected to “balance” career and “personal life”. We should have the same expectations from men too. Its sad we still have this s*xist expectation from women.”

Another one wrote, “Never in my life have I heard an interviewer ask a man about work-life balance! 🙄🙄🙄”

However, one of them slammed Keira Knightley and commented, “Her response is so stupid. That question isn’t s*xist at all. Feminism is literally evil and a lie.”

Keira Knightley was last seen in the movie Boston Strangler. Well, what are your thoughts about the actress’s response to the reporter’s misogynistic attitude?

