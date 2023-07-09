Keira Knightley is one of the A-listers of Hollywood who has carved a niche in the industry by breaking the stereotypical thoughts of being a female lead in a movie or a project. Once in an interview, the actress opened up about her movie characters and discussed her thoughts about having a p*nis. Bizarre but true! Scroll ahead to read further.

Keira has particularly featured in period dramas, including Pride & Prejudice, Anna Karenina, Star Wars, Pirates Of The Caribbean starring Johnny Depp and others. Her character in the Depp-led film is still one of the iconic roles in Hollywood.

In a detailed interview with The Guardian, Keira Knightley talked about how even though she has never wanted a p*nis, she thinks it’s convenient to have one. Why? Keep reading!

The 38-year-old actress shared in the conversation, “Almost every character I’ve played has tried to break out of that image of femininity. That’s why I like period films, because it’s such an overt cage you put the woman in. That’s always something I’ve really identified with. I feel like I sit somewhere else.”

In the conversation, Keira Knightley added, “I’ve never wanted a p*nis,” and said, “Apart from to p*ss up a tree. Being able to do that standing up: so convenient. You can just whip it out and whatever. But the idea of something so vulnerable swinging between my legs, I think I’m all right without.”

The Star Wars actress even talked about the system’s inequality between a man and a woman and even in the scripts of a good project. Keira revealed, “Women are meant to play the flirt or the mother in order to get their voice heard. I can’t. It makes me feel sick.” And we believe her.

What do you think of Keira Knightley’s views? Let us know through comments.

