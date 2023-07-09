Even though Robert Downey Jr is known for his acting skills, his charm, wit and humour, the initial phase of his life was also quite popular among the netizens because of his drug addiction reports. RDJ is known for his substance abuse and upbeat lifestyle during the initial days of his career in Hollywood. However, at that time, the actor used to date one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood, Sarah Jessica Parker.

After dating for about eight years, Sarah and Robert parted ways, and RDJ once blamed that it was his drug addiction which caused the split between them. And today, we have brought up that old interview. Keep scrolling to read about it further.

According to Instyle.com, Sarah Jessica Parker and Robert Downey Jr had first met on the sets of Firstborn back in 1984, when they were just teens. Soon enough, they bonded with each other very naturally, and within eight weeks of them dating, they moved in with each other. They started to live in LA, California.

And even though Robert Downey Jr and Sarah Jessica Parker had a love story that we can only dream of, they didn’t get ‘happily ever after’. And Robert has often blamed it on his then drug addiction. While talking about their split, RDJ had often shared that it was substance abuse that caused his love to part ways with him.

In a 2008 interview with Parade, Robert Downey Jr had said, “I liked to drink, and I had a drug problem, and that didn’t jibe with Sarah Jessica because it is the furthest thing from what she is. She provided me a home and understanding. She tried to help me. She was so miffed when I didn’t get my act together. I was in love with Sarah Jessica… and love clearly was not enough.”

Well, now Robert Downey Jr is one of Hollywood’s A-listers; thank God, he has got his act together!

