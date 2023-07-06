It’s always a surprising matter when all of our favourite stars come together for a commercial or a campaign video. But it gets more exciting if those actors are from our favourite superhero franchise – The Avengers. Joss Whedon’s voting campaign video featured Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Julianne Moore, Don Cheadle and others. But that’s not the fun part. It’s what RDJ promised about Mark that left the viewers stunned. If you haven’t watched it yet, you are missing a big time. Scroll ahead.

It was back in 2016 when Avengers’ director Joss Whedon made a campaign video requesting the people to vote in the presidential election. There, they teased Mark’s n*de scene to lure the audience. Lol! Watch the ending of the clip.

Joss Whedon’s ‘Save The Day’ video campaign was all about turning out the people voting in the presidential election by enlisting a few actors in the campaign. However, the best part lies at the end of the video clip, where every actor, along with Robert Downey Jr, promised Mark Ruffalo is going to have a n*de scene in his next movie if the fans vote in the election.

While Mark read the line “Mark Ruffalo will do a n*de scene in his next movie?” in disbelief, his friends chimed in that he would do it. And it was Robert Downey Jr who made the hilarious claim and said, “Mark’s gonna have his d*ck out!”

Check out the full ‘Save The Day’ video here on YouTube:

If you haven’t watched it yet, this gem video is really needed to be watched. Let us know your thoughts about the same.

