Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and is known for her music as well as her relationship status. While her songs often rule the Chrabusters, her relationship keeps her in the headlines, as her fanbase is always keen to know what the singer is up to these days. After breaking up with Matty Healy, a new report reveals that the alleged ex-couple might be on the verge of rekindling their romance as the rumours of their rebound circulate on the internet. Read on to find out more about it.

The swifties are always keen to know what their favourite singer is up to. While Taylor and Matty first met in 2014 and sparked dating rumours after they were spotted holding hands, she was committed to Joe Alwyn. After breaking up with Joe Alwyn in April 2023, Matty attended Swift’s Eras Tour in Nashville, which ignited their rumoured romance.

A new report by Page Six offers an update on the relationship status between Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. The source close to the outlets calls it “all BS”. It adds, “There is just something electric between them, and they seem to have overcome it all quite quickly,” an alleged pal of the pair told The Sun UK, claiming both of them “decided they definitely want to make it work at all costs.”

The report also adds that Taylor Swift is taking time out from her tour and “arranging time together between tour dates and talking all the time.” As she broke up with Joe Alwyn, the status between Taylor and Matty is unclear amid rumours they’re back together.

Matty is trying hard to get the Look What You Made Me Do singer as he “isn’t letting anything come between his chances of making it work with Taylor.” On the other hand, another source says they are “absolutely not together and aren’t even in contact anymore.”

