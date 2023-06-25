Matty Healy has been in the headlines for months now for all the wrong reasons. The 1975 frontman reportedly began dating Taylor Swift at the beginning of 2023, and many of his controversial comments came out. While the two have reportedly broken up, many women have come forward to dismiss the singer for his wrongdoings and statements, and reportedly the latest one is John Wick 4 star Rina Sawayama.

Rina is a Japanese-British artist who is known for her impeccable singing skills. She was also titled a musician chameleon for her versatility in the field. Apart from this, the singer turned actress for Keanu Reeves’ latest outing John Wick 4 and played the fierce role of Akira.

Coming back to her alleged attack at Matty Healy, Rina Sawayama was recently one of the performers at the Glastonbury Festival. Before introducing her track STFU, Rina addressed a racist comment by Healy and called him out for his p*rnography habits. While she did not reveal his name, she gave enough hints that she was talking about him.

As per the Independent, the John Wick 4 star said, “Tonight, this goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers and mocks Asian people on a podcast… he also owns my masters… I’ve had enough.” For the unversed, during his appearance on a podcast, Healy once revealed that he likes watching Ghetto Gaggers, which is a brand of p*rnographic videos in which women of colour are dominated and put in a submissive position by white men.

The British singer did not stop there but also mocked rapper Ice Spice’s accent. He was further seen imitating Japanese people working in concentration camps during the podcast. Moreover, both Rina Sawayama and the British band The 1975 are signed to the UK record label Dirty Hit. Matty Healy served as the label’s parent company’s director from 2018 to April 2023. This is why Rina Sawayama mentioned that Healy owns her masters.

