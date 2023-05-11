John Wick: Chapter 4 Box Office (India): Keanu Reeves Starrer Completes Successful Run Of 50 Days!

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 has turned out to be a good success at the Indian box office. The fourth instalment in this Baba Yaga series, beat all its predecessors to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise, leaving fans in awe of the punches and punchlines. This Lionsgate film made its presence heard and left people feeling an emotion that only Keanu could make them feel. After its release in India on 23rd March, the film has completed a triumphant run of 50 days and continues to run in cinemas across the country. It was released in more than 1000+ cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, thus making the instalment the widest release of the franchise.

With a gross collection of 59 crores (as of 10th May 2023), the action-thriller took away the title of being the highest-grossing Hollywood title of 2023 in India as of date. It topped other major releases like Black Adam, Top Gun: Maverick, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and The Batman, assuring Hollywood fans all over the country that the Boogeyman’s legacy lives on.

Talking about the film’s milestone, Gayathiri Guliani, VP, Lionsgate India, said, “John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassed all our expectations to become something that’s much bigger than a film; an emotion. We are glad that the audience showed so much love and stellar support from our partners taking towards 50 glorious days at the box office. Lionsgate is proud to be a part of this cult-favorite franchise and our aim will always be bringing viewers the best.”

Rajesh Das, Distribution Head, PVRINOX Pictures said “PVRINOX Pictures have been an integral part of the John Wick journey in India from its humble origin when the first instalment hit the theatres in 2014. It’s been overwhelming to see how the sequels have evolved from being an unknown indie production into one of the biggest action movie franchises of all time. Seeing the strong & compelling content coupled with the huge demand amongst a wide demographic, we were extremely bullish in positioning, promoting & assertively distributing this fourth chapter across maximum number of cinema chains. The unprecedented box office success & audience euphoria is a testament to the cult following it has garnered among our movie-going audiences.”

Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures released John Wick: Chapter 4 in theatres on 23rd March 2023 in India, and the movie continues to lure movie-goers into theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

