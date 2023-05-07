Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has now slowed down at the box office. The film which also stars Pooja Hegde and others, did really well during the opening weekend as it made most of the Eid celebrations. But since then, the biggie brought ordinary numbers. As a result, the mark of 200 crores gross would be missed on the worldwide front. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Farhad Samji, KKBKKJ released on the 21st of April. It took a decent start by bringing in 15 crore+ on the opening day but closed the weekend on a solid note, all thanks to Eid celebrations. But on the whole, the performance hasn’t been up to the mark and the only brighter side is that the film has gone past the 100 crore nett mark in India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming to the latest box office update, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has earned an estimated total of 107.30 crores nett at the Indian box office. It equals 126.61 crores gross. In the overseas market, it has earned 53 crores gross so far and will wrap up its run very soon. The overall worldwide collection stands at 179.61 crores gross.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has lost much of its steam at the box office and will bring some ordinary numbers from hereon. So, the mark of 200 crores is out of sight now. Let’s see how far this Salman Khan starrer will go!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Adipurush Box Office (Hindi): 200 Crores In & Prabhas Will Surpass Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan & John Abraham In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News