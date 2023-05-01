Salman Khan is currently witnessing the run of his latest release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the box office. Helmed by Farhad Samji, it also stars Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and others in the lead roles. While the film was received well on the occasion of Eid at the ticket window, it began to witness a drop in its collection soon after the festival ended and the working week began.

Now latest reports are abuzz that owing to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’s box office failure, the superstar has decided to take precautionary measures. Well, in layman’s languages, Dabangg Khan is likely to take a break from films. Yes, you heard that right!

From the past few years, fans have missed Salman Khan delivering hits on Eid as some of his festive offerings witnessed a dip in box office numbers. After the debacle of Tubelight, Bharat and Radhe fans had huge expectations from his latest release, which didn’t live up. Now latest report suggests that Salman Khan is planning to take a break from films after the release of Tiger 3. Yes, that’s true!

A report in News18 states, “Salman Khan is in ‘retrospect mood’ about his upcoming films. Reportedly, the actor has been offered six films but he is ‘refraining’ from signing any of them. It is suggested that Salman is currently waiting for the release of Tiger 3 and it is only after its release that Khan might decide his future projects. However, if this comes out to be true, it might also mean that Salman will not have any movie lined up for Eid 2024. It is important to note, the superstar has neither confirmed nor denied the rumours yet.”

Earlier, Salman Khan was in the news for reuniting with Karan Johar for Eid 2024 release. The report was later confirmed by the actor on Aap Ki Adalat.

