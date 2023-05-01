Shahid Kapoor, who made his acting debut with 2003’s Ishq Vishk, has done several films. His performances in Haider, Kaminey, Kabir Singh, and Udta Punjab earned him plaudits from fans and critics. However, he also said not several Bollywood blockbusters and one of them being Rang De Basanti.

Shahid debuted in Bollywood three years before the release of Rang De Basanti, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and featured Aamir Khan in the lead role. The film was among the top-earning films of the year.

Shahid Kapoor even once revealed why he rejected the Aamir Khan starrer. Back in 2019, he was promoting his film Kabir Singh and appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs With Vogue. During the show, he revealed that he was offered actor Siddharth’s role in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti and regrets not taking it up.

“I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, couldn’t make time for it,” Shahid said. When he was asked if there was a film on his resume he wished he hadn’t done, Shahid Kapoor named Shaandaar. “Even I was confused when I saw the film,” he said jestingly.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the glory after receiving a lot of favourable reviews for his debut web series Farzi. Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, and Amol Palekar all had important roles in it as well. He has also attested to the existence of Farzi season 2.

Shahid will be next seen in the upcoming movie Bloody Daddy alongside Kriti Sanon. In addition, this will be their first time sharing a big-screen appearance. The film, which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also features Diana Penty. Jio Studios will showcase it, and AAZ Films and Offside Entertainment will produce it. It will be made online accessible.

