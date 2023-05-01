Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest, Aryan Khan, launched his new clothing line D’YAVOL X has been launched on Sunday. The website for the star kid’s luxury clothing brand went live on that day with its very own website but the prices took a toll on the netizens because they are absolutely way too expensive. Many celebrities have their own brands of luxury products, including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others.

Unlike other star kids who often follow the footsteps of their celebrity parents and become actors or actresses, Aryan chose a different path. However, his interest still lies in the industry but behind the camera as a director.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have been promoting D’YAVOL X for the past few days. Both father and son put their rugged handsomeness to benefit the brand, but will they be successful in doing so? On Sunday, Aryan took to his Instagram to share the news of the launch of his brand. He captioned the post, “Live now. On dyavolx.com.”

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan put up that post about D’YAVOL X going live, netizens took to the comment section to share their grievances in reference to the luxury brand’s super-expensive products. Not just the netizens, the Instagram account Diet Sabya shared in their story that the price for a jacket costs over Rs 2 lakhs, a hoodie around Rs 45K. Captioning the pic of a printed white t-shirt, they wrote, “DyavolX prices are insane 22K for a lame tee I can’t-” There were multiple screenshots of the clothes, and it also had the caption, “What is going on? Who the f**k has done costing for this just want to have a word.”



People in Aryan’s comment section wrote, “Bhai Sab Aukat se bahar hai price Ultra Luxury hai So sad I can’t buy,” “The prices are ridiculous!” Followed by, “Hamare pas to ye 200 rupee me mil jayenge!” “Kuch zayda sasta nhi hai? Ab toh lagta yeh brand lene ke liye Kidney hi bechni padegi”

“Kidney bechna padega ek t shirt lene ko”, “Itna bhi price mat rkho k logo ko heart attack aajaye,” “Overpriced for a newbie.”

The website even crashed just moments after it went live, and they had to put up a post for it on twitter that read: “We’re experiencing very high volumes of traffic and checkouts. Please bear with us.” The website must have gone in shock seeing the prices too!

What are your thoughts on Aryan Khan’s brand D’YAVOL X? Let us know in the comments and for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

