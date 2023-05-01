Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, followed her separated parents’ footsteps and entered Bollywood and is making her own name in the film industry. She was all over the news when her dating rumours with Kartik Aaryan were spreading like wildfire during their film, Love Aaj Kal. However, soon their breakup rumour also surfaced, and now an old video is going viral where Sara can be seen crying after having a chat with Kartik.

As per the gossip mills, Sara and Kartik’s relationship was becoming sour even before the release of their film and soon after their break up, reports were all over the news. However, the reason behind their breakup is still unknown.

Now, a video is going viral after it was shared by a Reddit user. In it, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan can be seen having a chat, allegedly fighting inside a cart and then the two actors parted ways. Soon after, Sara could be seen crying uncontrollably, and one of her team members was consoling her.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to react to the same. One of them wrote, “In the same event Sara was shouting at Kartik and he was saying sorry, after this event they were fighting in every interview.”

Another one penned, “Was this video filmed as a promotional thing?”

The third one commented, “I wonder Why they were fighting ??”

Another comment read, “This was the same time when Kartik was dating/hooking up with Janhvi Kapoor.”

One of the comments can be read, “Bhai yeh toh promotion strategy lag rhi hai.”

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s dating rumour started when Sara revealed that she had a crush on Kartik while she was on Koffee With Karan. Soon their dating reports started to surface, and they even bagged a film together – Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the OTT film, Gaslight, while Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Shehzada.

What are your thoughts about this old video going viral? Let us know through comments.

