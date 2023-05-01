Salman Khan has a beautiful bond with Sanjay Dutt, and recently, while talking about their relationship in an interview, Bhaijaan revealed that there’s no one like Sanju Baba and that he likes him genuinely. Their bond didn’t limit to their friendship only. It seems while Sanjay wanted to persuade Salman to get married, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor tried to do the opposite to Dutt. Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read further.

Sanju Baba is one of the versatile A-lister actors in Bollywood who has shown a varied range of roles throughout his career. On the other hand, Salman has been ruling over the B-town as Bhaijaan.

Now, recently in a conversation with Rajat Sharma in his latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Salman Khan shared how his bond grew over time with Sanjay Dutt. Opening up about the same, he said, “Sanju has tried a lot to convince me to get married. Usney bohot koshish ki hai, ‘Bhaijaan, you should get married now. It is amazing. You are tired, you come back home, your wife will ask you how was your day, did anyone irritate you? She will say you are tired, I will get you some water, have a drink.’ He would tell me, ‘Get married bhaijaan. All these things, bachelorhood, is bakwaas, bulls**t.’”

Going further in the conversation, Salman Khan recalled a funny incident with Sanjay Dutt and shared, “One day he called me and said he is getting married. I was like, ‘Really? When? What yaar baba, again you are getting married, don’t.’ He told me, ‘Bhaijaan, I am in my third phera, I am calling you from there.’ He is one of a kind. He is something else, I love him.”

Salman Khan, in the episode, joked about his singlehood and lauded Rajat Sharma for being admired by the whole industry. He then said, “And I love you” adding, “Bohot arsa hogaya mujhe I love you bole hue, yaha bol sakta hu.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s bond? Let us know!

