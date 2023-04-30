Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone are one of this generation’s most loved and admired actresses. Both the leading ladies have come a long way and have given some phenomenal performances that left a mark on the audience. Over the years, we have seen Kangana taking digs at Deepika but do know there was a time when they shared a warm equation. Today, we bring to you a throwback when DP and the Queen actress appeared together for an interview and their funny banters were too hard to miss. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kangana is known for unapologetically speaking her mind. She never mince her words when it comes to putting out her opinions. Kangana and Deepika have remained in a cold war for a long time, and the former had even once publically accepted her dislike for the Piku actress. However, there was a time when they were cordial with each other.

In a video that’s going viral on social media, journalist Rajeev Masand can be seen interacting with a few leading ladies of B- town. The clip is from the actor’s roundtable 2013 featuring Vidya Balan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, and Nimrat Kaur. During the conversation, Deepika can be heard saying, “I don’t think so my parents were surprised when I broke the news to them.” To which, Kangana funnily intervened and said, “ Yeah of course, if you look this and say I want to be a supermodel, they will be like of course. That wasn’t the case with us, I had a broken tooth.” Their candid banter made everyone laugh out loud. As soon as the video came to the notice of netizens, they bombarded the comment section and pointed out their camaraderie.

One of the users wrote, “Kangana in her sane era.” “Wow Kangana was actually normal once upon a time.”

“Jab aap dawai time par lete ho.” “When Kangana was sane, hope her sanity returns.”

However, many came out in her support and called out the trolls for bashing Kangana Ranaut just for speaking her mind.

One of the users wrote, “She is still sane, she just doesn’t appreciate fake creatures in bollywood.”

“She is still sane and a fighter.”

“Kangana is sane even now it’s just she is now outspoken and not shy to tell the truth.”

“Kangana ki chalti hai, Bollywood Ki Jalati hai…”

“She always appreciated other but never got that appreciation in return.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodCorner (@bolly.wood.corner)

What are your thoughts on this good old video of Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone? Let us know in the comments section below!

