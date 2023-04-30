Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been very open about her decision to freeze eggs at the age of 30. The Fashion star, who has been promoting her new web show Citadel aggressively, also spoke about her personal life in a new podcast interview. Priyanka shared that her process of freezing eggs was not easy as she was filming her TV show Quantico at the time. Keep scrolling to know more.

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying the phase of being a doting mother to her 15-month-old daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The actress also brought Malti to India when she arrived for the NMACC launch in April’s first week with singer-husband Nick Jonas.

According to The Indian Express, Priyanka Chopra Jonas while speaking on the UnWrapped Podcast, shared, “When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated.” The actress added, “I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it.”

Priyanka also mentioned how she understood the importance of the biological clock. “I wanted to be able to have a part of me living on to this world when I leave,” asserted the 40-year-old.

Priyanka added that she spoke to her mother, Madhu Chopra, who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist and told her, “Who knows when will I be able to marry the person with whom I want to have children? I want to have children as God has given me and my body the ability to do it.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had earlier shared that freezing her eggs gave her a sense of freedom. “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career”, said the actress.

“Also, I had not met the person with whom I wanted to have children,” concluded Priyanka.

