The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on Indian television. The show has gained much popularity over the years since its launch in 2016. However, the show has also been embroiled in some controversies as well. A report claimed that Ajay Devgn once stormed out of the show abruptly, leaving many speculations.

The report came at a time when the comedy show’s shoot was getting cancelled repeatedly. This led several Bollywood stars to walk off the sets that had a scheduled promotional activity on the show. Devgn, who was promoting his film Baadshaho also walked off the set.

Ajay Devgn later even addressed the reports of him storming out of The Kapil Sharma Show. As reported by Indian Express, during a press conference, the superstar said, “We walked out because Kapil didn’t reach the sets. Even we don’t know what happened, but the reports that we stormed out in anger are completely wrong. I can’t say if I will go back on the show since many a time the shoot has been cancelled. There is no anger here because we have also heard that he has been unwell. The next time I meet him, we will figure it out as at the end of the day, we are colleagues and friends here.”

There have been speculations for some time that Kapil’s high-headed attitude has become a reason for multiple cancellations at that time. However, later reports revealed that the main reason was Kapil’s health issues. He was struggling with alcoholism at that time.

Kapil Sharma was even reported to have physically assaulted his co-star from the show, Sunil Grover, on a flight in a drunken state. Their clash made Sunil walk out of the show, and other actors followed him too. The show’s TRPs took a nosedive in Sunil’s absence.

