Siddhant Chaturvedi has proved his acting mettle at a young age despite being part of only a handful of movies in Bollywood. In 2020, the skilled actor got an opportunity to share screen space with icon Deepika Padukone in the movie Gehraiyaan. In fact, Siddhant got to do a lot of steamy scenes in the OTT film which left the Internet wondering how Deepika’s actor husband Ranveer Singh would have reacted.

Siddhant Chaturvedi then got on the wrong side of the Internet when the trolls suggested that he and Deepika Padukone should have taken Ranveer’s permission. Read on to know how Siddhant reacted to the trolls.

According to The Indian Express, Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to trolls saying he was not bothered by the comments and in fact, Ranveer was the first person he called. “It doesn’t actually (anger him), because we are professionals, we know our equation. I remember when we were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days,” said Siddhant adding, “We chilled, we partied. In fact, when I signed the film, he was the first person I called and he was really happy.” The 30-year-old actor further stated, “He has just been showering me with love since Gully Boy and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai.”

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh in the movie Gully Boy where the former performed the role of MC Sher.

Speaking of his intimacy scenes with Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan, Siddhant earlier revealed, “I think we did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar (Gai) coming on board. It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value.”

The actor added, “It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it’s not forced or anything. It’s there because it’s part of the story.”

