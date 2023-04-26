Deepika Padukone is someone who has always been loved by some and hated by the fan clubs of her contemporaries. Nonetheless, the actress takes everything with a pinch of salt and deals with all the bashing and trolling with a smile. However, in a genuine case of mistaken identity, Deepika Padukone was referred to as Priyanka Chopra.

It was during one of her appearances at the Met Gala 2019 that the Padmaavat star was misidentified as none other than Mrs. Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, it was Deepika’s calm demeanour and cool attitude that she dealt with the mistake with a subtle smile.

Deepika donned a beautiful pink gown and gave tough competition to Barbie. Her look was appreciated by all, but her stint was interrupted by fans and journalists who kept calling her Priyanka.

An Instagram account shared Deepika Padukone being escorted towards her car while fans and journalists kept shouting Priyanka in the background. Deepika does not react and she moves ahead with a smile. A lot of people reacted to the same in the comments section.

“@deepikapadukone sad people don’t even know who u are… In the background, people are calling out the Queen @priyankachopra… Sad”, wrote a user trying to mock the Mastani of Hindi Cinema. While another user commented, “Why do they keep calling her Priyanka?”

Some more comments also questioned the same. One user wrote, “They kept calling out Priyanka. Indians don’t look alike! Another comment read,”Why are people calling her Priyanka?”

“Wth priyanka ??? 🤣🤣 it’s Deepika dude”, mocked one user.

Watch the video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARABIC FAN PAGE (@deepikapadukone_arabfc)

This was not the first instance when Deepika Padukone was mistaken for Priyanka Chopra. In 2017, when DP was promoting her Hollywood Debut Film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ starring Vin Diesel, she was constantly called Priyanka by a journalist.

Reacting to the incident, Deepika, in an interview with the IANS, said, “To me, it’s racist and ignorant. And as a fellow Indian, you (the media) should also not be very happy about it. I think just because people have similar skin tones doesn’t mean they are the same people. As people in a place of power that the media has, instead of creating a tabloid piece of it, people should be educating them further.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is enjoying the success of her action film Pathaan. She is gearing up for Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. DP will also star opposite Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s Sci-Fi film post, which she might start The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.

