Priyanka Chopra is in India with her husband Nick Jonas, and a lot is happening! She made smashing appearances on both days of the NMACC opening. On the other hand, Richard Madden has joined her for the promotion of Citadel. The actress also broke her silence in the latest explosive interview on Bollywood and is now dictating her non-negotiable term for upcoming projects. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink (2019). Ever since she’s signed multiple projects in Hollywood but has maintained her distance from B’Town. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zara alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif and has nothing else on the table. But it looks like a conscious choice made by the global icon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the Citadel promotions yesterday, Priyanka Chopra revealed her strict criteria for projects she’s chosen over the years. She revealed, “I can’t work with people I don’t like anymore. It’s really non-negotiable for me. I have to admire, look up to, like the people I am surrounded with. I have been doing this for a very long time. I want to be excited about going to work, I want to be inspired about going to work, and that has become non-negotiable for me.”

And well, there’s a logic behind what Priyanka Chopra has chosen. She added, “So, when I meet the people I am going to work with, I take notes, in my little. But that truly is something that, as I have evolved, has become truly important to me.”

We’re proud of PeeCee for listening to her heart!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra had been making a lot of noise over her explosive interview on exiting Bollywood because she was tired of politics. Later, Kangana Ranaut revealed that her Fashion co-star was banned by Karan Johar and faced a lot of issues before she decided to make a career in Hollywood.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates.

Must Read: Mr. India Director Shekhar Kapur Plans A Grand Desi Harry Potter Film Inspired From JK Rowlings’ Work: “Probably Will Make A Film Franchise…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News