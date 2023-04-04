Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved that one can achieve all their dreams with sheer hard work. She established herself firmly in Bollywood and then ventured into Hollywood to become an international star. There are many who aspire to walk in her path, and while promoting her upcoming thriller series, Citadel, with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden she spoke about the similarities and differences between the two entertainment industries. Scroll below to know what insight she has to give.

Priyanka is in the city and prior to the promotion, she attended the star-studded event of the Ambanis. The launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre or NMACC. She and her husband Nick Jonas rocked the event in their stunning avatar.

While promoting her show Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her experience of rocking the two boats, which has been shared in a report by Times Now. She revealed that chaos runs through both industries equally but it all changes in terms of ‘paperwork’. She said, “There’s a lot of paperwork in Hollywood. Like there’s stamping, there’s signing when you finish working and there’s like turnarounds and there’s a lot of emailing.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas then spoke about how things are done in Bollywood. Speaking of that she said, “Here (Bollywood) we are a little bit more lax with time, you know? Indian stretchable time and all of that!”

A few days ago, Priyanka made a sensational claim about how she was cornered in Bollywood and why she wanted to leave the place. She shared it on Dax Shepherd’s Armchair Expert podcast. Priyanka even clarified herself at the press conference. She said that she was talking about the truth of her journey and her experience.

Meanwhile, Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in key roles will stream on Amazon Prime from 28th April.

