Some of the biggest stars of Bollywood marked their attendance at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) held on March 31 in Mumbai. Apart from stars from the Hindi film fraternity, a few from Hollywood were invited to the mega event. While many hogged the limelight at the venue, our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra easily managed to raise eyebrows with her stunning outfit and sheer elegance.

The NMACC launch saw celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh with actress wife Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. Vidya Balan, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon, among others, were too papped at the event. Read on to know how Priyanka Chopra proved to be the hottest one at the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hours after surprising her Indian fans by getting clicked at the Kalina Airport earlier today with her musician husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Jonas, Priyanka stepped out with her A-game at the NMACC launch. Decked up in a nude and glittery sheer floor-length gown, the 40-year-old looked nothing less than a goddess. The actress completed her look with a furry cape and golden heels. Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas too, got the attention of the Internet after he decided to keep it sharp with an elevated black suit. The transparent top inside the coat was the highlight of his outfit. The power couple kept it simple and casual for their earlier airport look. It is also rumoured that Priyanka will also be meeting her sister Parineeti Chopra who is rumoured to be soon tying the knot with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha.

Social media users were quick to react to Priyanka’s stunning attire. One user branded the actress, “Gorgeous and well styled”, whereas, another stated, “Stunning! Love this couple.” One elated user posted, “Kya personality hai priyanka ki” as another mentioned, “Proud of PC today ! both look amazing together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

The next one stated, “THIS IS SUCHA. TREAT TO WATCH.” One commented, “This is how you make an entrance Queen and King.” An individual added, “Woah, what an outfit.” One said, “Priyanka chopra so gorgeous and beautiful Queen” and, one concluded, “She came, she slayed, she owned. Queen forever.”

Speaking of the NMACC launch, Salman Khan posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s family was another big moment of the evening. However, King Khan was nowhere to be seen as he might be busy scene filming his next Jawaan.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Salman Khan Took A Sly Dig At Priyanka Chopra For Exiting Bharat Owing To Her Roka With Nick Jonas: “India Main Nahi Kaam Karna… Sirf Hollywood Film Aur…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News