The Great Indian Musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is taking place as we speak, and let us tell you, it’s a star-studded affair. While the Ambani stepped out in the best couture ensembles, Bollywood stars have left us spellbound with their fashion choices. Gracing the event were Bollywood A-listers like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra and hubby Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan’s family – Gauri Kahn, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and many more.

Yes, SRK’s entire family was present at the do, with the exception of King Khan himself. But fear not, as we still got a beautiful ‘Khan-daan’ picture/video. How? Well, his Karan Arjun buddy and the Bhaijaan stepped and posed with his fam. Scroll below to check it out.

In pictures and videos snapped by the city’s paparazzi, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, and Aryan Khan make an entry as a family to the Great Indian Musical event. While Gauri slayed in a shiny nude-beige floor-length dress – featuring an eye-catching neckline and transparent midriff, daughter Suhana Khan opted to go bold and looked ready to kill in a s*xy red corset dress that showed off her cle*vage. Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son opted for a traditional plum jacket over an all-black look.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s family posed for the paps and decided to move along, ‘Bhaijaan’ Salman Khan stepped in and posed with them – giving the ‘Khan-daan’ picture a sweet and handsome twist. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor played it safe and wore an all-black look. While the ladies clicked pics and went away, Aryan returned for some visuals with Salman. Check out the video here:

Commenting on this video of Salman Khan with SRK’s family, one user wrote, “They care each others family 😍” Another added, “Pathaan ki Family and Tiger!” A third added, “Kisi ka bhai Kisi ka uncle ❤️”

