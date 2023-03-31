Time and again, we have seen former singers slamming the latest culture of auto-tune in the music industry. Be it Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and others who’s who of the music industry have never shied away from giving their 2 cents on the visible changes in today’s generation’s songs. Dropping truth bombs on the same, Kavita Krishnamurthy shared an instance of being asked to waste time singing ‘better’ as they’ve got machines to improve it.

Kavita is one of the most-loved and most-celebrated singers of B-Town who has lent her voice for popular Bollywood songs like Tumse Milkar, Hawa Hawaii, Tu Hi Re and Koi Mil Gaya and Gori Teri Aakhein, among others.

Recently, we came across a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Kavita Krishnamurthy is seen spilling the tea on the auto-tune and musical softwares to fix the beat and tune of songs. During her appearance at an event in Bangalore in 2016, Kavita told the audience, “A singer like me can sing a five-minute-long song. I have sung for Khayyam saab, and his songs that were ghazal style – you cannot breath in-between a line. (He’d say) ‘My poetry will break’, you know how Khayyam saab and his poetry were.

Further recalling an incident, Kavita Krishnamurthy added, “So now, when I am called for a song recording..(sings) ‘Tumko’..Gaa diya, ‘ek aur baar’…Tumko..’Ok Kavita ji next line’, (hums a tune) Bus. (I sing one word a few times, followed by a short line and that’s it). This is how songs are made these days. And, I say, ‘I should sing this line again, in a better tune this time’. But, I am told ‘no, that is not needed. What is it about the tune, we have got machines, we will pitch it for you)’. So, now you do not need to sing in tune, or beat. You sing it in one beat, (Gestures opposite sides) it will be shifted in another.”

“So you do not need a singer to sing in tune, or with the beat. So, what do you need in a singer? ‘We want attitude, there should be attitude’ (I am told). So, if you have a good attitude, you can all try your hand at singing,” she concluded.

Apart from Hindi, Kavita Krishnamurthy has crooned songs in other languages like, Odia, Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Rajasthani, English, Telugu, Urdu, Gujarati, Malayalam, Nepali, Konkani, Assamese and Punjabi, among many others.

