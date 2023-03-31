We have often seen crossovers happening in Bollywood and Hollywood movies which have always left movie lovers wanting more. International actors working in SS Rajamouli’s RRR are one of the recent examples. In today’s throwback piece, we will tell you about a Hollywood hottie who was approached to star in Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3. Well, we are talking about none other than Heather Graham. Reportedly, the actress chose Shah Rukh Khan over Aamir. Scroll down to read how it all happened!

Heather is one of the most-loved and adored actresses in Hollywood, who has appeared in a number of films like The Austin Powers, and The Hangover. She rose to fame with ‘Roller Girl’ in 1997’s Boogie Nights. Not many know she was approached for Dhoom 3, but things didn’t work out.

In 2011, rumour mills were buzzing that Hollywood s*x symbol Heather Graham would be seen alongside Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3. However, a media report later stated that she refused to do so. The actress was in the race with Oscar winner Natalie Portman and Eva Longoria but she topped the list. It is being said that after her meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, Graham ditched Mr Perfectionist and expressed her desire to work with SRK.

A source close to the development had revealed to Mid-day, “Buzz is that the Hollywood hottie refused to do Dhoom 3 but recently chatted with Shah Rukh for a possible Bollywood debut. However, very recently, the actress expressed her desire to work with another Khan – Shah Rukh!”

“The producers (of Dhoom 3) were looking for an international face since some time, as this is touted to be the biggest film of the franchise till date. They were pretty convinced that they would be able to rope in one of the leading ladies from Hollywood to star opposite Aamir. In fact they had a few meetings with Heather’s managers, but for some reason things did not work out,” the source revealed to the tabloid.

Later, when Heather Graham met Shah Rukh Khan at the Goa film festival, she had told the media, “I am overwhelmed at this kind of welcome from India. I had heard a lot about Shah Rukh but did not realise he was so popular. We discussed a lot of things and I am eagerly waiting to see what can be worked out.”

Dhoom 3 stars Katrina Kaif, Tabrett Bethell, Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra among others, along with Aamir Khan.

