In 2023, celebrities can not make problematic statements and get away with them. People hold actors responsible not just for the things they say in the present but also for their old activities. The star that has now come under the radar online is Sanjay Dutt. His old video, where he attacked men for not being ‘manly’ enough. Scroll on to learn more.

Sanjay served three years in jail from 2013 to 2016 as he was convicted of violating the Arms Act and possessing illegal weapons. Apart from this, he was often dragged into controversy for his relationships. The actor is famous for starring in action movies, and he was recently seen as a villain in the hit movie KGF Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old video of Sanjay Dutt recently surfaced on social media. An Instagram page called memes.centre shared the clip where the Khalnayak actor made gender-biased remarks. He said, “There is a new kind of enemy in our lives, and we have to unite once again to fight it. The problem is there are too many men these days who are walking around with long hair, waxed legs, and shaved chests. Men today are spending more time in beauty parlours than in gyms where they belong. They are men but only by name.”

Take a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES CENTRE🔥 (@__memes.centre)

Sanjay Dutt ridiculed men for drinking pink-coloured cocktails, liking soft colours, and wanting to cook and take care of babies. He urged them to become “mard” and stop with the ‘feminine’ acts. “They want to feel like behen jis. Wear clothes like behen jis. Put on creams and lotions like behen jis. Tell me, what is wrong with you guys? Ye manly nahi hai yaar.”

Well, the netizens obviously did not take this lightly and trolled Sanjay brutally. Here’s what they said –

One said, “Sanju bhai ye baat clean shave kr kr bol rhe hai.”

Another wrote, “I was waiting for him to say it’s a joke but no he didn’t HE DIDN’T”

A user said, “He himself had long hair, waxed his chest and wore colourful clothes (munnabai) the hypocrisy”

Another added, “Dude I was thinking it would be in sarcastic way but he was actually doing this. This is a clear example of stupidity utter stupidity. Mardangi”

Well, this video has clearly not aged well for all the obvious reasons.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma’s Stunning Small Dior Bag’s Worth Is Not-So-Small, Its Whopping Price Can Sponsor You A Lavish Trip To Paris

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News