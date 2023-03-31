The Dior Mumbai Fashion Show was a star-studded event that saw all Bollywood A-listers grace the event looking their best. However, the tinsel town’s love birds, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, stole the show with their presence. Anushka arrived in a stunning yellow Dior dress, but her mini bag caught our eyes. Scroll down to know the whopping amount of her bag.

Anushka is among the Bollywood A-listers who never fail to turn heads with her stunning looks. The actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has given several blockbusters in her career span of 15 years.

Coming back to Anushka and Virat’s look for Dior Mumbai Fashion Show, the former Indian cricket team skipper wore a brown suit over a white t-shirt. On the other hand, the actress carried a monochrome ensemble. She wore a yellow sleeveless straight floor-length gown by Dior. Her backless dress featured knot detailing, while the front had straight pleats that made the look a lot more classy.

She opted for nude makeup with a glowy base, matching blush and lipstick. The Zero actress left her softly curled hair open with a neat middle partition. Anushka ditched heavy accessories and wore a pair of elegant earrings. The highlight of her stunning look was the yellow Small Lady Dior My Abcdior bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The mini bag featured a yellow multicolour gradient cannage lambskin with intricate stitches. It also featured the brand’s signature charm. While the bag is indeed a piece of art, it is its whopping price that stunned us. According to Dior.com, the bag is priced at $5,400, approximately Rs 4.44 lakhs. Surprised? So are we.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

What are your views on Anushka’s expensive bag and look? Let us know in the comments.

