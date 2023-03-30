Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with a bang with his Pathaan and he and others are still basking in the success of the film. It has clearly increased the fans’ excitement for his next Jawan, which will also be filled with exhilarating action, and leaked footage from the sets is going viral all over the internet. The film is being helmed by Atlee. Keep scrolling to find out more about the leaked footage of the much-anticipated film SRK.

For the unversed, the SRK-led will star south superstars, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi alongside him. And as per reports, Sanya Malhotra and comedian Sunil Grover are also a part of the project. There were rumors going around that King Khan’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone might also make a guest appearance.

Circling back to the alleged leaked footage from Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan; it has been shared on Twitter by a fan account The Unknwn SRKian. The user captioned the post; “Team #Jawan is shooting an UNDERWATER SEQUENCE The sequence is choreographed by #SunilRodrigues(ROD)Have attached some pics and video from today’s shoot.” As per the post, the underwater sequence is being choreographed by action director Sunil Rodrigues who as per IMDB was also a part of Pathaan.

The leaked footage, however, does not show any actor from Jawan, just the pieces of equipment floating on the surface of the water, a swimming pool. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor any other actor else could be spotted in the vicinity. The user in the comments claimed that the short clip is from yesterday’s shoot and one of the crew members has posted it on their social media. There is also an image where there are 4 people are seen gathered around but the faces are not clear.

Check it out the viral clip here:

There were also rumors that Shah Rukh Khan-led Jawan’s release will get postponed but there has been no such confirmation on it officially. As of now, the film is expected to hit the theatres on 2nd June.

For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi.

