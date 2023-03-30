Jennifer Aniston, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Murder Mystery 2 which is the sequel to Murder Mystery, is showing how it’s done when it comes to fashion. Recently, at Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, the actress had walked in a black outfit and made every head turn towards her, and now this silver look might take some time to erase from our minds. 54, who? Keep scrolling to check out today’s look!

Jennifer’s one of Murder Mystery 2’s looks received an immense amount of appreciation, where she looked like an Indian goddess wearing a champagne-coloured lehenga from one and only Manish Malhotra’s house. Whatever she wears, however she styles, our Rachel from Friends, Jen always looks classy and sassy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A few hours back, Jennifer Aniston took to her Instagram handle and shared a Reel, showing a small Get Read With Me video for a premiere event for Murder Mystery 2. In the video, she first showed the mini dress that looked gorgeous as the silver outfit had a sheer texture and tassel detailing all over it, giving little peek-a-boo moments in the cut-out patterns, and in the next clip, the actress flaunted her toned gym legs and smooth back in the dress looking all suave!

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

With the bodycon outfit, Jennifer Aniston added a huge diamond ring and a pair of strappy heels to accentuate the look. For makeup, Jen opted for a glam look with dewy finish foundation, blushed and contoured cheeks, defined brows, silver shimmery-smokey eyes with thick lashes, and brown nude lip shade to complete the look. Jen kept her hair in her usuals, blow-dried and open.

Well, there’s no denying the fact that Jennifer Aniston knows what looks best on her and how she can make a statement just by owning the styling evolution. What are your thoughts about Jen’s recent look? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates!

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Once Revealed The Harry Potter Scene That Broke The Record For Maximum Number of Takes. Hint: It Also Features Hermoine & Ron

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News