There is certainly something about actress Sobhita Dhulipala that draws the audience’s attention towards her. The striking features, oomph factor and sensuality of the breathtakingly gorgeous actress cannot be ignored and needless to say her fashion game is always on point!

Riding high on the success of her memorable characters, ‘The Night Manager’ being the recent popular one, Shobhita has attempted multiple kind of roles which have been challenging and bold enough to be be applauded by one and all. No wonder, the audience and her fans are eagerly awaiting the release of ‘The Night Manager 2’, especially to know what happened to her character.

A look at her social media and you would vouch for the fact that she also perfectly exhibits a blend of traditional and contemporary styling, with a certain sense of effortlessness!

We have compiled some of her latest looks where Sobhita has nailed different avatars in black sizzling outfits that will definitely melt your heart!

While Sobhita Dhulipala has left us all impressed with her ravishing and bold looks, this time, she is raising the temperature in a black midi dress. Her stunning pictures in an extremely sensuous black outfit has set the internet on fire!

Sobhita looked sexy in a black body-con gown as she struck her poses with utmost perfection. She looked mesmerising at peaks. Subtle make-up with perfect eye kajal and long locks tied her whole look together.

Sobhita shared a series of pictures of her sporting the sassy black outfit from the designer label Shehla Khan. The strap outfit featured a deep sweetheart neckline with cut-out detailing at the midriff region. What added a stylish edge to the black outfit was the thigh-high slit in front and elaborate ruffled detailing throughout the flare. Sobhita’s accessories included metallic hoops, a layered necklace and metallic bracelets. After all, she won the award for Breakthrough style at Grazia young fashion awards!

The actress looked bold and sensuous in a thigh high-slit velvet gown. She looked elegant, while posing with perfection. Well defined eyes and curly locks complemented her look.

Sobhita Dhulipala gave us major fashion goals in a velvet gown and a veil, as she played muse to fashion designer houses Gucci and Adidas! Adding more oomph to her appearance with matching veil, Sobhita wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with platform heels.

On the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala has been receiving love for ‘The Night Manager’ and has an exciting line up to look forward to including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ (Tamil), a Hollywood project ‘Monkey Man’ directed by and starring Dev Patel, Night Manager Part 2 and of course ‘Made in Heaven’ part 2.

