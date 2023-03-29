Jennifer Lopez, the American actress-singer has given a lot of back-to-back hit tracks and entertained her audience with her acting skills as well. But she is also known for her hot body, fashionable looks and style sense. Be it at an award show, a concert or a premiere red carpet event, JLo has always put her best fashion foot forward, breaking and creating new records for her fans. In today’s throwback pictures, Jennifer looked stunning in a co-ord set. Keep scrolling to check out the photos and the look as we decode them!

At Jennifer’s husband Ben Affleck‘s movie Air premiere, the diva slayed the red carpet by wearing a white and lime colour combination gown that featured rhinestone detailing all over the upper half of the gown. The singer completed her look with a messy bun and glam makeup.

But today, we brought you a throwback to the AMAs, where Jennifer Lopez dazzled in an ice blue-coloured shimmery co-ord set from fashion couture company Balmain. She can be seen wearing a full-sleeved top with a loose-fitted neckline that had let her flash her cleav*ge, and she paired it with a thigh-high slit skirt through which she flaunted her washboard abs in the waist area. The glittery metallic look of the outfit added an extra charm.

Check out the post here:

For makeup, Jennifer Lopez opted for a full face foundation, lots of blush on the apple of her cheeks, contoured cheekbones, nose, defined brows, smokey eyes with thick lashes, highlighter on the high points of her face and completed with a nude brown lip shade with a gloss to top it off. JLo crippled her hair in gelled curls and left her short hair open. She added a pair of statement earrings and a few rings from Luminous Diamonds and accentuated the look with stilettos and a metallic purse.

3 years ago, Jennifer Lopez had shared these pictures on her official Instagram handle, and it’s still making it to the headlines for her sultry looks and sartorial pick! What do you think of this icy spicy look of hers? Let us know if you would like to read about more of JLo’s fashion hot LEWKS!

