Actress Jennifer Lopez has been in the news for many reasons, including her fashion, her marriage with Ben Affleck, and movies. Today, the actress has made the headlines as her Monster-in-Law co-star Jane Fonda has called her out for not apologising for hurting her on the sets of the 2005 romantic comedy film sets.

Starring Jennifer, Jane, Michael Vartan and Wanda Sykes, the Robert Luketic directorial followed Fonda’s Viola Fields – an overbearing mother determined to break up the soon-to-be marriage between her son, played by Michael and Charlotte, a.k.a. “Charlie,” played by Lopez.

During her appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Friday, Jane Fonda recalled an incident involving Jennifer Lopez on the sets of their film Monster-In-Law. The 85-year-old actress – via PageSix, said, “Well Jennifer — as per Jennifer — she had this enormous diamond ring and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow.”

Continuing further, Jane Fonda added, “You know, she’s never apologised.” This revelation about Jennifer Lopez had all the audience members erupting into a sea of gasps and chatter. Drew Barrymore and Fonda’s co-star, Lily Tomlin – who were also onstage, did not comment on the alleged incident. It is unclear if Fonda was just kidding around or if an apology is still pending. A rep for Lopez did not immediately return the publication’s request for comment on the story.

Talking about the hilarious scene in question took place during Charlie’s wedding day. The scene sees Viola wearing white to upset the bride, which prompts Charlie to retaliate by embarking on a slapping match. While Fonda claims Jennifer didn’t apologise, Charlie quickly apologised to her future mother-in-law. To this apology, Viola says, “You don’t go and slap somebody and then apologise, get some backbone,” as the two share more blows in the scene.

